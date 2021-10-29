CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAQCU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,026,000.

MAQCU traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,356. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

