CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,548. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNO Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

