CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAF) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CNPAF stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. CNP Assurances has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

About CNP Assurances

CNP Assurances SA provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

