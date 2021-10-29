Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

CCEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

