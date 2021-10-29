Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$134.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$127.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock traded down C$1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting C$106.29. The stock had a trading volume of 56,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,761. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$114.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$116.88. The stock has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$89.90 and a 12 month high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.