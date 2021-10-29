Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend by 95.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $77.42. 5,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,590. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

