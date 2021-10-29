Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend by 95.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $77.42. 5,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,590. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
