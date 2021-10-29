Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases Earnings Results

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.32. 5,013,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

