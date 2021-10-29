Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases Earnings Results

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.
NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.32. 5,013,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
