Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $588.64

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 588.64 ($7.69) and traded as low as GBX 559.39 ($7.31). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 596 ($7.79), with a volume of 5,798 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 560.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 588.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £236.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79.

In other Cohort news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.82), for a total value of £20,003.04 ($26,134.10).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

