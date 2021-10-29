Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.01, but opened at $31.75. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cohu shares last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 1,905 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COHU. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

In other Cohu news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yon Jorden bought 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $92,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,570. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cohu by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cohu during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

