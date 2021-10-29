Colliers Securities Comments on F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the network technology company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Shares of FFIV opened at $213.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a one year low of $129.43 and a one year high of $225.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.41.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $264,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,780,642.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,409 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

