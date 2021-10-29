Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.94%. Columbia Financial updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20 EPS.

CLBK opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.34. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 178.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Columbia Financial worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

