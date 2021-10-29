Columbia Sportswear Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Columbia Sportswear has decreased its dividend by 64.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Columbia Sportswear has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $102.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

