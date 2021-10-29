Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE FIX traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.10. 275,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,528. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $90.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

