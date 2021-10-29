Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.17 Million

Analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report $157.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $150.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $618.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $619.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $645.01 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $651.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Community Bank System by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.79. 899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,344. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.85.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

