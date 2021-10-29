Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Up 6.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s share price was up 6.3% on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.50. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Community Health Systems traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 24,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,079,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

CYH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,059,000 after acquiring an additional 514,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 693,184 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,952,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Community Health Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,295,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after buying an additional 378,782 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

