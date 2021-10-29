Comparing Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Patria Investments pays out 355.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AllianceBernstein pays out 125.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a summary of current ratings for Patria Investments and AllianceBernstein, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 AllianceBernstein 0 4 1 0 2.20

Patria Investments presently has a consensus price target of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. AllianceBernstein has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.20%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than AllianceBernstein.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A AllianceBernstein 8.21% 20.93% 20.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patria Investments and AllianceBernstein’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.72 $62.21 million $0.52 33.00 AllianceBernstein $3.71 billion 1.52 $279.38 million $2.91 19.38

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. AllianceBernstein is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Patria Investments on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

