Comparing Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys N/A N/A N/A Repro Med Systems -14.16% -3.24% -2.91%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Femasys and Repro Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00 Repro Med Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Femasys presently has a consensus price target of $16.73, suggesting a potential upside of 139.27%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 68.65%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Femasys and Repro Med Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 4.64 -$1.21 million $0.02 126.00

Femasys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repro Med Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Femasys beats Repro Med Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

