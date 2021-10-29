Comparing Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Energizer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Energizer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Energizer $2.74 billion 0.91 -$93.30 million $2.31 15.87

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energizer.

Profitability

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Energizer 0.87% 73.22% 4.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Energizer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Energizer 0 3 5 0 2.63

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.67%. Energizer has a consensus price target of $50.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.43%. Given Energizer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Summary

Energizer beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

