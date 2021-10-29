Compound Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $320.42 or 0.00523029 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $200.38 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000871 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

