Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske upgraded Concentric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Concentric stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Concentric has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Concentric AB engages in the manufacture and marketing of hydraulics products and diesel engine pumps. It operates through the Americas, and Europe and Rest of the World (RoW) geographical segment. The Americas segment comprises of operations in the USA and Argentina. The Europe and RoW segment consist of Europe, India, and China.

