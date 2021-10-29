Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Conifex Timber in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$96.51 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Conifex Timber to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

TSE:CFF opened at C$1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$77.77 million and a P/E ratio of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.10. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.85.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

