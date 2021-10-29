ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after purchasing an additional 205,533 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,199 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 198,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

