Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Down to $4.44

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.27. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 1,583 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens cut Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $848.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.40.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 24.31% and a negative net margin of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $83.64 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCF. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 716,078 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 680,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 655,350 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,186,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 558,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after buying an additional 532,385 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.