Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives $46.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Continental Resources stock opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after buying an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,316,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 71.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

