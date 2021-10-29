Contrasting Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 3.92, suggesting that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Indonesia Energy and Ovintiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ovintiv 0 4 20 0 2.83

Indonesia Energy currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.17%. Ovintiv has a consensus price target of $35.15, indicating a potential downside of 8.15%. Given Indonesia Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Ovintiv.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Ovintiv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 15.46 -$6.95 million ($0.94) -4.38 Ovintiv $6.09 billion 1.64 -$6.10 billion $0.35 109.34

Indonesia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ovintiv. Indonesia Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovintiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Ovintiv -32.51% 18.65% 5.23%

Summary

Ovintiv beats Indonesia Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

