CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Sees Large Volume Increase

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 21,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 198,278 shares.The stock last traded at $17.38 and had previously closed at $16.87.

CPLG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

