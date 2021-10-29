CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

COR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Shares of COR stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $155.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.11 and its 200 day moving average is $134.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,377 shares of company stock worth $747,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 19.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

