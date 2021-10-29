Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,262 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

