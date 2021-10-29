Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 243.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $358.64 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.40.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

