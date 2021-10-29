Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,762 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,107,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

