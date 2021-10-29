Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 180 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in KLA by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,020,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.63.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $163,732.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,339.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $355.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.77 and a 200-day moving average of $327.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $190.21 and a 12-month high of $388.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.