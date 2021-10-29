Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 953 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Centene by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,524,000 after purchasing an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,612,000 after purchasing an additional 208,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

