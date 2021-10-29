Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

SLF stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $57.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,443,000 after purchasing an additional 171,167 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,565 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,797,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,953,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

