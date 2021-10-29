Cormark Increases iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$83.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cormark from C$78.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.50.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$74.32 on Wednesday. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$44.54 and a 12 month high of C$75.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.99. The firm has a market cap of C$7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 8.6499997 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total transaction of C$70,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at C$2,679,730. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,494.81.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.