Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,493 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 104.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 70.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth $1,637,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

