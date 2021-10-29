Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costamare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $13.40 on Monday. Costamare has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 92.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

