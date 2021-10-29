CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $110.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s current price.

CSGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 149.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond grew its position in CoStar Group by 904.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 23,729.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147,124 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CoStar Group by 849.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,256 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 905.7% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after acquiring an additional 641,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

