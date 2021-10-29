CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.070-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.29-0.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP remained flat at $$87.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 55,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,939. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 149.18, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.02.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.86.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

