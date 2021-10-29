Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $490.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $492.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.91 and a 200-day moving average of $413.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

