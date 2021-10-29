Craig Hallum Upgrades Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Buy

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $42.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $30.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after buying an additional 39,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

