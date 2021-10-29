Craig Hallum Upgrades Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Buy

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $42.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.
NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $30.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.18.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
