Credit Suisse AG Has $63.94 Million Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,614 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.77% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $63,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $187.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.38. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.46 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.93.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

