Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,261 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Upwork were worth $68,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $87,160,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Upwork by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after buying an additional 1,351,511 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $50,757,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,144,000 after buying an additional 1,117,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,785 shares of company stock worth $3,042,686. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Upwork stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -244.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

