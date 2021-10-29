Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) a $63.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.12. 208,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,637,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

