Credit Suisse Group Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $240.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $239.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar stock opened at $204.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.46 and a 200-day moving average of $217.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

