Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Severn Trent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $36.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $40.55.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

