Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the September 30th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,902 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,230,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 89.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHY remained flat at $$2.50 during midday trading on Friday. 124,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,999. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $2.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

