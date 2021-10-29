Critical Analysis: Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) & Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Village Super Market and Sendas Distribuidora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Super Market 0.99% 5.89% 2.18% Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Village Super Market and Sendas Distribuidora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Super Market $1.80 billion 0.18 $24.94 million N/A N/A Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion 0.54 $271.21 million N/A N/A

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Village Super Market.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Village Super Market shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of Village Super Market shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Village Super Market and Sendas Distribuidora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Village Super Market beats Sendas Distribuidora on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

