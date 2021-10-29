Critical Comparison: Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) & AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ)

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) and AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40 AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casa Systems presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.98%. Given Casa Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than AG&E.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of Casa Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 65.1% of Casa Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of AG&E shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems $393.25 million 1.38 $24.80 million $0.17 37.24 AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than AG&E.

Profitability

This table compares Casa Systems and AG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems 6.90% 37.61% 5.67% AG&E N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Casa Systems beats AG&E on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About AG&E

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

