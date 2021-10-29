Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.97

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.97 and last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 1627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on COIHY. HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.6606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.02%.

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

