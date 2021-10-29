Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 675.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,808 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 72.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $204.09 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.41. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

